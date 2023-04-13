Another round of 80’s,Thursday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Summer temperatures continue for a few more days. Pattern change this weekend brings rain and cooler temperatures.

Thursday:

Lots of sunshine again, with well above average temperatures. Winds should a bit lighter compared to Wednesday. Highs should flirt with 80°.

Thursday night:

A few clouds building in, otherwise quiet and mild. Lows in the middle 50s.

Friday:

Relatively quiet with a few clouds building in. A weak system moving in from the Gulf could instigate a few isolated showers or even a rumble of thunder to pop up during the afternoon and evening hours, but most areas should stay dry. Highs in the middle 70s.

Weekend:

A cold front moves through the area Saturday night. Ahead of the front, temperatures remain very mild with highs near 80°. Rain chances will increase later in the day Saturday through early Sunday morning.

Much cooler air fills in behind the front. We’ll start the early morning hours of Sunday in the middle 50s, but likely fall to the upper 40s and lower 50s for much of the day. Add to that some light showers and blustery winds, it will make for a raw end to the weekend.

8 day forecast:

Cool start to the work week, with some light shower chances and blustery winds on Monday. We should bounce back to the 60s by Tuesday, and near 70° by the middle of the week.