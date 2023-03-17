Blustery and chilly St. Patrick’s Day

A wets start to the morning with scattered rain around through the middle part of the morning. Rain will move out with temperatures falling through the day. Highs will bottom out in the lower 40s through the afternoon. Winds will be gusting around 20-30 mph. Lows will bottom out in the mid 20s with feel like temperatures in the lower single digits.

Saturday will be a cold day with highs in the lower 30s with feel like temperatures in the lower 20s. Should see some sunshine. Sunday we’ll rebound to the upper 30s with a mostly cloudy sky.

Highs will get closer to seasonal next week with highs in the upper 40s to near 50° through Tuesday. Highs will continue to warm to the lower to middle 60s through the end of the week with rain and storm chances returning.