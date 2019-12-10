Brace for another cold day

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Temperatures will slowly warm back to the 40s this week.

Tuesday night: Prepare for another very cold night as actual air temperatures fall to the upper teens to low 20s under clear skies. It will feel like the low teens when you factor in the wind chill overnight. Expect single digit wind chills for some areas north of I-70 by Wednesday morning.

Wednesday: Enjoy plenty of sunshine to start your day on Wednesday. Skies will become partly sunny Wednesday afternoon as temperatures warm to the low to mid 30s.

Thursday: The slight but gradual warming trend continues Thursday. It will be breezy, partly cloudy and mild Thursday afternoon. Winds will pick up after the lunch hour Thursday gusting at 20 to 25 mph. High 43

8 Day forecast: Rain chances return to the forecast to end the workweek. There’s a slight chance for isolated showers Friday night, expect temperatures in the mid 30s Friday night. Scattered rain showers will develop Saturday, winds will become gusty Saturday night. Light rain will transition to snow Saturday night. light snow showers are possible Sunday as colder air sinks into the state.