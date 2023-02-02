Weather

Bright and seasonal day!

by: Stephanie Mead
Posted:

A chilly start to the morning with temperatures in the lower 20s with feel like temperatures in the mid teens! Should be a bright day with highs slightly warmer than seasonal with most spots in the upper 30s to near 40°! Should be chilly tonight with lows in the mid teens. Acold front will slide through the state late tonight ushering in much colder air through the end of the week.

Friday morning will be a cold one with temperatures in the lower teens with feel like temperatures in the single digits or sub-zero for some! Temperatures will slowly warm through the afternoon towards to the lower 20s with a mix of sun and clouds.

Luckily temperatures will make a nice rebound this weekend with highs in the upper 30s Saturday with sun and clouds. Sunday will be even warmer with highs in the mid 40s. That warming trend will continue through early next week with highs in the lower 50s with sun! Next chance for rain arrives Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the mid 50s Tuesday to the mid 40s Wednesday.

