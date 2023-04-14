Changes ahead this weekend

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Our long stretch of dry and beautiful weather will come to an end this weekend, with rain and storms returning, followed by chilly temperatures.

Friday:

Another great looking day. Sub-tropical low moving in from the Gulf Coast will bring a little more in the way of cloud cover to the area. Can’t rule out a spotty storm later this afternoon, too. Highs should hover around 80° later today.

Friday night:

Quiet and very mild under partly cloudy skies. Lows only fall to the upper 50s/lower 60s.

Saturday:

Much of the day will be dry. Progression of the cold front has really slowed. A few showers could arrive as early as Saturday evening. Highs should be back in the lower 80s by the afternoon.

Sunday:

Cold front moving through with bring scattered showers and storms to the area early Sunday morning with a weakening line of storms moving in. Renewed chance for showers and storms with the frontal passage during the afternoon.

Low chance for a severe storm or two. Damaging wind will be the main concern.

Windy conditions with falling temperatures for the afternoon.

8 day forecast:

Very chilly start to the work week. Some light rain along with gusty winds and much colder temperatures will make for a tough start to the week. We rebound quickly on Tuesday. By mid/late week, temperatures return to the 70s.