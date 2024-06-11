Chilly morning, warmer Tuesday afternoon

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Warmer trend will continue through the rest of the week.

This morning:

Temperatures are running chilly under clear skies this morning. Most areas are hovering in the mid-40s. Most impressively, the dew points have slipped into the mid-30s, which is exceptionally dry for this time of year.

Tuesday:

Despite the chilly start, we’ll see a nice bounce back in temperatures today. Look for numbers to jump to the mid- to upper 70s, which is closer to average for this time of year. We’ll also deal with a lot of sunshine and much lighter winds.

Tuesday night:

Mainly clear, quiet, and not as chilly overnight, period lows dip down to the mid-50s overnight.

Wednesday:

The warming trend will continue for the back half of the work week. Look for numbers to jump to the mid- and upper-80s for Wednesday. The humidity will be up just a bit as well.

Thursday:

Mainly dry for Thursday with sunshine and hot temperatures. I will make a run at 90° for Thursday afternoon. There is a chance for some thunderstorms very late Thursday night.

8 day forecast:

With high heat, they could continue to build with a big ridge of high pressure and a heat dome hovering over the eastern half of the country for the weekend and beyond. Look for numbers to flirt with 90° on Saturday and well into the 90s on Sunday. We will hold into the low to mid 90s for the first half of the work week next week, with daily afternoon thunderstorm chances. Heat indices will likely be around or above 100° for most days starting on Sunday.