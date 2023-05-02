Chilly Tuesday, warm up late week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We’re off to the coldest start to the month of May in over 100 years. Temperatures remain well below average Tuesday, but some signs of Spring move in later this week.

Tuesday:

Upper level low spinning over northeastern Michigan continues to keep cloud cover, blustery winds and colder temperatures around. A few spotty showers will be possible – especially for northern and northeastern portions of the state.

Highs top out in the middle 50s. Wind gusts could peak at 30mph this afternoon.

Tuesday night:

Low will gradually push away from the region, as ridge of high pressure tries to work in from the west. A few clouds should break and winds should die down quite a bit. The result will be chilly temperatures with some areas of frost possible. Lows fall to the middle/upper 30s.

Wednesday:

We should see a return of sunshine across most of the state. Temperatures will remain well below average, however significantly warmer than early in the week. Expect highs in the upper 50s/lower 60s. Breezy winds with gusts between 15-25mph.

Thursday:

Much warmer temperatures with sunshine finally puts as back to where we should be for early May. Highs top out in the upper 60s/lower 70s.

8 day forecast:

Fairly quiet pattern setting up over the extended. Temperatures will maintain at/above normal levels through early next week. Some scattered showers may be possible Friday for southern portions of the state. Another round of rain is possible for Monday of next week.