Weather

Cold end to the week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A very mild start to the morning with our high temperatures hitting during the morning hours with everyone in the lowers! Winds are breezy out of the south and will switch as a cold front moves through during the afternoon. Highs will tumble through the 30s then 20s through the end of the day. We could see a stray snow shower this afternoon. Lows tonight will bottom out in the mid-teens.

The later half of the week highs will top out in the lower-to-mid 20s through Friday with sunshine and clouds.

This weekend looks cold with highs returning to the lower 30s with sunshine to start. Then scattered snow showers return Sunday with highs in the lower 30s. Snow chances will stick with us through early next week with highs in the lower 30s. We remain below the seasonal high through mid week next week with highs in the lower 30s to mid 20s.