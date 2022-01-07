Weather

Cold Friday

A frigid start to the morning with temperatures in the single digits and feel like temperatures between 10°-15° below zero. Highs today will top out in the lower 20s with sunshine this afternoon. Lows tonight will fall to the lower teens.

A cold start Saturday with a nice rebound during the afternoon with highs warming to the lower 40s! clouds will increase through the afternoon with shower chances arriving mid to late evening. Showers will linger through the first half of te day Sunday then we should salvage the afternoon with highs starting off in the 40s then tumblinf through the day.

Starts off cold but sunny next week with highs in the lower 20s. We’ll trend warmer through the week with highs in the 40s by mid to late week with mostly sunny skies through Friday.