Weather

Cold start to the week

A frigid start to the morning with temperatures in the lower teens this morning with feel like temperatures in the lower single digits. We see plenty of sunshine today with highs in the mid 20s. Tonight will be another cold one with lows in the single digits. Highs will trend slightly warmer Tuesday with highs in the lower 30s with usnshine!

We’ll see a quick warming trend through mid week with highs in the lower 40s through mid to late week with a dry and sunny stretch.

This weekend we have our next chance of a light wintry mix with highs in the upper 30s. We’ll turn slightly cooler by Sunday with wintry weather to start off next week.