Weather

Icy start, cold Wednesday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – An icy start to Wednesday morning with record-breaking cold! Lows dropped to the upper 20s with a partly cloudy sky. Expect to see a mix of sun and clouds for a good portion of the day. There is a chance of spotty light mix during the afternoon with highs topping out in the mid-40s.

Lows Wednesday night will drop to freezing prompting a freeze warning for the entire state.

Temperatures will make a quick rebound Thursday with highs in the lower 50s with a partly cloudy sky. We should be nearing 60° by Friday afternoon with sunshine!

This weekend still looks cool but we’re heading in the right direction with highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s Saturday. Scattered showers are possible during the day. A drier start Sunday with a mix of sun and clouds.

Next week looks beautiful with highs inching closer to the lower 70s Monday! We could see near 80° by mid week next week with plenty of sunshine!