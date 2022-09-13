Weather

Comfortable day

A cool start to the morning with temperatures in the lower 50s to start. Clouds are still hanging on for a good part of the day as an area of low pressure continues to moves eastbound through the day. There will be more peeks of sunshine through the afternoon with highs warming to the mid 70s today. There could be a stray shower in northern Indiana this afternoon with a vast majority of the state staying dry. Lows tonight will fall to the mid 50s.

Wednesday will be a warmer day with highs in the lower 80s with loads of sunshine! Highs will continue to warm through the remainder of the work week with Thursday and Friday well into the mid 80s with sunshine!

Highs this weekend will remain warm and muugy with highs in the mid 80s with lots of sunshine! The heat will continue through the first few days of next week with dry conditions with sunshine.