Cool pattern this week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — After several warm days for the month of April, much cooler weather has settled in for the long term across the state.

Monday:

Below freezing temperatures across much of the state for the morning will bring widespread frost to kick off the week. We should see much more sunshine today compared to the weekend, but temperatures will continue to struggle. Highs should only hit the mid 50s this afternoon.

Monday night:

A few clouds working in, but frost will be likely across much of the state – especially eastern Indiana. Lows fall to the lower/middle 30s.

Tuesday:

Upper level wave moves through overnight, brining showers after midnight to northern Indiana. Showers should slowly slide down, bringing scattered rain to areas along and north of I-70 by daybreak.

The rest of the day will be cloudy and still cool. Highs should hit the lower 60s.

8 day forecast:

Temperatures should hover in the lower 60s for the remainder of the week. Active end of the week on tap with chances for rain Thursday, with a more robust system possible Friday night into Saturday. Temperatures look to cool down after mid 60s Friday/Saturday, returning to the 50s for early next week.