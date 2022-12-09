Weather

Damp end to the week

Some fog to wake up this morning with a few light showers around as well. Temperatures have been holding steady overnight with temperatures in the lower 40s. Highs today will top out close to 50° with some light rain continue through mid afternoon. Lows tonight will fall to the upper 30s.

Thsi weekend will continue to be grey with an isolated shower chance through the day. Highs will top out in the upper 40s. Sunday highs will top out in the mid 40s with mainly cloudy skies.

Highs remain mild through much of next week with highs in the Monday in the upper 40s to near 50°. Rain chances will return mid week with highs in the 40s Wednesday. Rain chances will continue through the end of the week. We could see a few snow flakes mixing in through the end of the week with highs cooling to the upper 30s by next Friday.