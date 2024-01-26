Friday fog, weekend rain chances

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Our gloomy and active weather pattern continues with more fog heading into the weekend. Our chances for precipitation in the form of both rain and snow pick back up for the weekend.



Friday:

Fog continues to linger around the state this morning. Because of slightly higher winds at the surface, not all areas are dealing with the really dense fog. Expect the grey and foggy conditions for the majority of the day. Temperatures will also run cooler, with highs only in the mid 40s.

Friday night:

Cloudy, quiet and foggy conditions. Lows fall to the mid 30s.

This weekend:

We’ll start the weekend off dry, cloudy, and likely foggy in many areas. Another system takes aim on the state, bringing nearly widespread steady showers to the area for the afternoon and evening hours.

With colder air wrapping in behind the low, watch for some mixing of rain and snow, possibly all snow for parts of the area for the overnight hours leading into Sunday morning.

Accumulations will be light, at most a slushy dusting where heavier rates of snow fall.

Precipitation should pull away by Sunday afternoon with slightly cooler temperatures to wrap up the weekend.

8 day forecast:

Pretty quiet weather pattern shaking out next week. Still a lot of cloud cover, especially early on, but rain chances should be pretty limited. Just a slight chance for rain on Tuesday. Temperatures won’t be quite as mild as the past few days, but the overall theme keeps up above average through the extended and beyond.