INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) - A quiet and cold start to the morning with temperatures in the mid to upper 20s and feel-like temperatures in the teens.

We'll warm up quickly Thursday with highs in the lower 50s! Winds out of the south which will be gusty at times, will funnel in some warm air helping boost our temperatures. Clouds will begin to thicken up with an area of low pressure just west of the us. That will spark up a few light showers in our western communities late tonight with a better chance of showers overnight and Friday.