Weather

Gorgeous day

A great start to the morning with temperatures in the lower to mid 60s with loads of sunshine! It’ll be a beautiful end to the week with highs warming to the lower 80s with low humidity! Tonight lows will fall to the mid 50s!

A great start to the weekend with lots of sunshine to start with highs in the lower 80s. Next chance of rain arrives late Saturday and into Sunday with an area of low pressure. This will bring in scattered showers and storms. Highs will still be comfortable with most spots in the lower 80s today!

Next week we’ll continue to see cooler than normal temperatures through mcuh of the week with highs in the lower 80s through the end of the week with loads of sunshine!