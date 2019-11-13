INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) We’re dry, calm and not as cold to end the workweek.

Wednesday night: Skies will become mostly cloudy as temperatures fall to the low 20s overnight. It will feel like the teens overnight when you factor in the wind chill.

Thursday: Chilly but not as cold to start your Thursday, slightly warmer Thursday afternoon under partly sunny skies.

Friday: The gradual warming trend continues Friday. Expect a mix of sun and clouds Friday afternoon with highs in the upper 30s.

8 Day forecast: Enjoy a pleasant weekend as temperatures warm to the low 40s Saturday. Clouds and temperatures will increase Sunday expect afternoon highs in the mid 40s. Spotty showers will develop Monday night. Temperatures will warm back to the 50s by midweek