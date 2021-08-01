Weather

Great Sunday!

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A refreshing start to the morning is on the way with temperatures in the lower 60s and a clear sky! A cold front will move across the state, generating a light shower here and there, but expect more dry time and sunshine today. Highs will top out in the upper 70s to near 80. Tonight looks comfortable with lows in the lower 60s.

An area of high pressure will dominate the weather story for the next several days. Monday starts off beautiful with highs in the upper 70s with a mix of sun and clouds. Tuesday looks like a copy and paste day with highs in the upper 70s near 80 with a mostly sunny sky. Wednesday highs will get slightly warmer, climbing into the lower 80s with sunshine. Humidity will slowly increase by the end of the week with temperatures inching closer to the mid 80s.

Next weekend highs should be near if not a degree or two above the seasonal mark with most in the mid 80s with sunshine.