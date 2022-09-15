Weather

Heating up!

A nice start to the morning with temperatures in the upper 50s with clear skies for most. There could be some patchy dense fog this morning but it’ll be very patchy in nature throughout the morning. Highs today will top out in the mid 80s with loads of sunshine this afternoon! Lows tonight will bottom out in the upper 50s. A toasty end to the week with highs climbing to the mid to upper 80s with loads of sunshine as an area of high pressure dominates the weather scene.

A very summer like weekend ahead of us with highs climbing to the mid 80s Saturday with lots of dry time and sunshine! Highs in Sunday will continue to warm to the upper 80s Sunday with mainly sunny skies.

Next week looks like a hot one with highs touching the 90° mark Monday with a few scattered shower chances. Otherwise expect to see near 90° day through mid week with lots of sunshine. We begin to cool things off through the end of the week with highs in the mid 80s.