Heating up this week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A surge in late season heat should bring temps to near 90° several days this week.

Tonight:

Quiet weather as high pressure settles in overhead. Expect partly cloudy conditions and mild temperatures, with overnight lows in the mid 60s.

Tuesday:

Hot dome will begin to move into the Midwest. Expect temperatures to jump quickly through the day under mostly sunny conditions. Highs top out in the upper 80s and lower 90s, with heat indices in the mid 90s.

Wednesday:

Another round of high heat is on tap. Expect temperatures to flirt with 90°, with heat indices in the mid 90s.

There is a weak disturbance that will move through the area Wednesday afternoon. Some hints that a few showers could get squeezed out of this, but coverage will likely be limited.

8 day forecast:

High heat hangs around until a cold front passage Thursday evening. Thursday night into Friday will be our next chance for showers and storms across the area. Temperatures should return to near seasonal average for the weekend and into the start of the next work week.



