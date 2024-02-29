Leap day sunshine



INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Sunny and seasonable temperatures to wrap up the month. Mild temperatures return this weekend.



Thursday:

High pressure has settled in to our south, leaving us clear and seasonably chilly to kick off the day.

The rest of the day looks quiet, with sunshine, light winds and near normal temperatures. Highs top out in the mid 40s.

Thursday night:

A few clouds start to roll in ahead of a Friday system. A few light showers/flurries are possible for far southern counties. Lows fall to the upper 20s/lower 30s.

Friday:

Upper level wave moves through, brining mostly cloudy skies and some light precipitation to the area. Most of the falling precip. should come down as mostly rain, but some light snow or freezing drizzle will be possible, especially in the mid morning hours. Precipitation should move out of here just after dinner time.

Highs top out in the mid 40s.

Weekend:

Big surge in mild air moving in. Expect cloudy and quiet conditions Saturday, with highs pushing closer to 60°. Sunshine returns Sunday with highs jumping to the lower 70s.

8 day forecast:

Pattern remains mild for the first half of the week. Highs remain near 70° for Monday, with a chance of storms later in the day. Better rain chances arrive with a cold front Tuesday, which will bring down the temperatures a bit through the middle of the week.