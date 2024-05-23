Less humidity Thursday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Comfortable air returns briefly for the end of the week. Multiple rain chances coming our way for the busy weekend.

This morning:

Mostly clear and comfortable conditions this morning, with temperatures hovering around 60°.

Thursday:

A few isolated storms will be possible for areas along and south of I-70 for the afternoon hours. Otherwise, we are in for a really nice day with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies, and highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

Relatively quiet weather tonight, with comfortable temperatures. Lows fall the mid 60s.

Friday:

We’ll begin the day with sunshine, with clouds building in for the afternoon. A few isolated storms could roll in for the mid to late afternoon hours.

Highs will top out in the mid 80s.

This weekend:

A line of storms will move in late Friday night into the overnight hours. A few of those storms could be severe, with damaging wind, large hail, and even a quick spin up of a tornado.

Half and half weekend on tap. A few isolated shower are possible Saturday morning, but the rest of the day should be pretty quiet.

Sunday is a different story. We’ll likely get a 1-2 punch of showers and storms on Sunday. A warm front will push through early Sunday morning, bringing widespread showers and storms. In between a warm front and a trailing cold front, a few isolated showers and storms will be possible. Another round of widespread, strong/severe storms will be possible as the cold front moves through Sunday afternoon and evening. There will be a window of opportunity to get the race in, but we’ll need some luck on our side for the entire day.

8 day forecast:

Scattered showers and storms will linger on through Memorial Day. Dry and cooler weather settles in for the middle of the new week.