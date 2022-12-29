Weather

Mild and wet end to the year

Great start this morning with a very spring like feel this morning and afternoon! Temperatures start off in the upper 40s with cloudy skies. Clouds will stick around through the day with highs climbing to the mid 50s this afternoon! Lows will bottom out in the upper 40s.

First system of three will arrive early Friday morning with widespread rain through the the day in Friday! Highs will hit early on with everyone in the mid 50s with temperatures decreasing to the upper 40s. Rain will stick with us through the evening with lows in the mid 40s.

Our second system will arrive early Saturday morning with rain through the morning, tappering off late morning and early afternoon. There should ne a bit of a break then our third system will arrive Saturday midday with scattered showers through the evening. Highs on Saturday will top out in the upper 40s. Sunday will be a drier day with highs in the upper 40s.

Mild temperatures will stick around through early next week with highs in the upper 50s to near 60° through Tuesday! Rain chances do arrive late Monday and will linger through Tuesday. Temperatures will still remain mild but slightly cooler through the end of the week next week with highs in the mid to upper 40s through Thursday.