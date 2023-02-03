Weather

Mild stretch ahead!

A cold start to our Friday morning with temperatures in the lower teens and feel like temperatures in the lower single digits and in some cases below zero! Should be a bright day with highs in the lower 20 swith feel like temperatures in the single digits for most of the day. Lows will bottom out in the md teens.

Saturday morning starts off chilly but quickly turns mild with highs in the lower 40s with a mostly sunny sky! Gets even better on Sunday with highs in the mid to upper 40s with some sunshine and clouds.

The mild weather and dry conditions will continue through the work week next week. Highs on Monday will continue to warm to the lower 50s. Rain chances will arrive Tuesday with highs continueing to warm to the mid 50s! We’ll keep the 50s around through the middle part of the week with cloudy skies. Second system of the week will move in Thursday with highs in the lower 50s and some showers.