Weather

Mild stretch with rain

Mild start to the morning with temperatures in the lower 40s to start the day. A dry start for parts of the morning drive with a few spotty light showers late morning through the afternoon. Rain will remain very spotty in nature with more dry time than not. Highs will boost to the lower 50s this afternoon with gusty winds during the first half of the day. Showers become isolated late tonight with lows in the lower 30s with a mostly clear sky. We start off Wednesday on a dry note with a mostly cloudy sky. A lot of areas stay dry for the better part of the afternoon with highs in the lower to mid 50s. Our next system arrives late Wednesday with widespread rain! We will see moderate rain overnight and through early Thursday morning. Rain will become a bit more scattered during the afternoon with highs in the mid 50s. By the end of the day we could see 1″-2″.

Friday we could see some rain or some snow depending on location! Tracking of the system is critical on accumulation. Highs will top out in the lower 40s.

It’ll be a chilly start to the weekend with highs in the lower to mid 30s Saturday with a mix of sun and clouds. Gets warmer Sunday with highs in the mid 40s with more clouds during the day. Highs will remain in the upper 40s to lower 50s through Tuesday.