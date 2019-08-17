More storms to wrap the weekend

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — After some much-needed rain on Saturday afternoon, we’re tracking additional isolated storms late Saturday night and through the overnight hours.

We have a slight risk of strong to severe thunderstorms across central portions of the state while outlying areas have a marginal risk of stronger to severe thunderstorms. Main threats will be damaging winds and hail while an isolated tornado can’t be ruled out as well. Lows will fall to the lower 70s.

Sunday will hold another chance for some isolated storms at anytime during the day. There is a marginal risk of a stronger to severe thunderstorm from Indy and points north. Highs will warm through the afternoon with most warming to the upper 80s and lower 90s.

The heat, humidity and storm chances will continue Monday with highs warming to the upper 80s and lower 90s with an isolated storm chance. More storms are possible Tuesday with most arriving during the afternoon and should be scattered in nature. Highs will still run a good 5 degrees above the average for this time of year with most spots in the upper 80s and lower 90s. Once the cold front swings in late Tuesday and early Wednesday, temperatures will begin to cool. Showers will stick around for the day on Wednesday.

The end of the week looks quiet and dry for now with temperatures in the lower 80s with a mainly sunny sky!