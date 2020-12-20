Morning fog, afternoon sun

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Gloomy start with fog and cloudy cover this morning. Quiet and warmer weather moves in to open the holiday week.

Sunday:

Dense fog has developed over much of central Indiana this morning. Expect the fog to hang around through mid-morning. We’re mostly cloudy through late afternoon, before some sunshine looks to break through. Highs should hit the lower to middle 40s.

Sunday night:

Mostly cloudy and quiet conditions. Lows fall to the lower 30s.

Monday:

Mostly cloudy conditions. Some northern counties may see a brief wintry mix from mid morning to early afternoon with minimal impacts.

Highs top out in the mid-40s.

8-day forecast:

Brief warmup still on tap through mid-week. Highs hit the mid-40s Tuesday and should make a run to 50° by Wednesday.

A cold front will bring rain showers to our area late Wednesday night. As temperatures fall on Thursday, the rain will eventually change over to snow. Little to no accumulation is expected. Much colder air settles in for Christmas Day, with highs in the lower 20s.

Slightly warmer conditions will return for the weekend with dry weather. Highs top out in the low to mid-30s.