Weather

Nice stretch continues

A chilly start this morning with temperatures in the mid to upper 30s! It’s a clear sky to start with loads of sunshine for the rest of the day with highs warming to the lower 70s this afternoon! Lows tonight will dip to the mid 40s. Wednesday will be a warmer day with highs in the mid 70s with a mix of sun and clouds through the afternoon. Thursday highs will continue to warm with most spots in the mid 70s. A cold front will slide into the state Thursday and will generate showers that will be very spotty in nature through the afternoon.

Right behind the cold front expect to see a huge decrease in temperatures Friday! Highs will struggle through the day with a lot of spots struggling to make it out of the 50s! Should be dry with breezy conditions through the afternoon.

This weekend we’ll hold on to the cooler temperatures with highs in the upper 50s to near 60° Saturday with sunshine. Slightly warmer Sunday with highs in the mid 60s with a mainly sunny sky. Highs will rebound to near seasonal early next week with highs in the lower 70s.