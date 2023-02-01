Weather

Quiet stretch ahead!

A cold morning with temperatures in the mid teens with feel like temperatures in the lower single digits! It should be a bright start to the morning with loads of sunshine which will carry over to the aftenroon! Highs will be slightly warmer with most spots in the lower 30s. Lows tonight will fall to the mid 20s. Thursday will be a slightly warmer day with highs in the upper 30s with a mix of sun and clouds!

A cold front will move through late Thursday and will pass through on a dry note but will cool us off through the end of the week. Highs on Friday will top out in the lower 20s with a mix of sun and clouds.

Temperatures will make a quick rebound this weekend with highs on Saturday in the upper 30s with a mix of sun and clouds. We’ll keep this dry and quiet stretch going Sunday with highs in the lower to mid 40s with more clouds around. Highs will remain mild through early next week with most spots in the lower 50s Monday. Tuesday we see our next chance for rain with highs in the upper 40s.