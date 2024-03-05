Rain and storms Tuesday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A cold front will bring active weather Tuesday, with cooler temps on tap mid-week.



Tuesday:

The cold front moving through today will bring scattered showers and a few rumbles of Thunder. Severe thunderstorms are not likely but a few heavy downpours with some hailstones will be possible throughout the day.

Otherwise it’s cloudy skies, gusty winds at times and highs into the mid 60s this afternoon

Tuesday night:

Cold front will move through by mid evening, taking showers and thunderstorms with it. We’ll be left with mostly cloudy skies overnight and temperatures falling into the mid 40s.

Wednesday:

Wednesday looks quiet with cloudy skies, noticeably cooler temperatures and a little bit blustery. We’ll finish with highs into the mid and upper 50s.

Thursday:

Thursday is also a quiet day we should see a little bit more sunshine with partly cloudy skies highs will be in the mid to upper 50s.

8 day forecast:

Rain chances return late week, with widespread rain Friday, and lingering scattered storms into the first half of Saturday. Rainfall projections could exceed one inch of rainfall through the weekend. Much cooler temperatures on tap for the end of the weekend with highs only in the mid 40s for Sunday. Long term -next week we should bounce back with highs in the low fifties on Monday and back to around 60 by Tuesday of next week