Rain chances continue Tuesday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Another dose of showers works through the area Tuesday, before quiet conditions settle in for the end of the week.

Tonight:

Main forcing allowing for widespread rain for much of the day should be north and east of our area by tonight. Still, enough saturation in the atmosphere, along with a weak upper level wave moving through should be enough for very spotty showers through the evening and overnight hours.

Lows fall to the upper 60s overnight.

Tuesday:

Cold front will swing through the state, sparking isolated light showers across the area during the morning and early afternoon hours. The good news is, rain chances shouldn’t last all day. Drier air behind the front should fill in by mid afternoon, allowing for rain and some clouds to clear the area late in the day.

Highs top out in the upper 70s

8 day forecast:

Very pleasant conditions for the end of the work week, with below average temperatures and low humidity. A stalling out frontal system will settle across the Midwest late Friday into Saturday, which could spark a few isolated showers, but at this point we don’t expect widespread rain heading into the start of the holiday weekend.