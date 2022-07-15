Weather

Rain chances return!

A nice and comfortable start the morning with temperatures in the lower 60s with sunshine! Clouds will begin to increase through the day with rain chances and few stotrms returning during the middle half of the day! Highs will top out in the upper 80s. Showers will remain scattered through the evening and overnight with lows in the upper 60s.

There will be a few light showers around through the morning on Saturday. We’ll have breaks from the rain during the afternoon with an isolated shower or storm chance during the later half of the day. Highs will warm to the upper 80s. Better chance for rain finally arrives on Sunday with widespread shower and storm chances. Highs will also cool to the lower 80s. We could see 0.50″-0.75″ of rain by the end of the day.

Rain chances will continue into Monday with highs warming to the mid 80s. We should begin to dry out through the remainder of the week with highs warming in a hurry to the lower 90s through mid to late week.