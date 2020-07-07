Weather

Several more days of high heat

by: Marcus Bailey
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Our stretch of 90° weather continues through much of this week, with nearly daily afternoon rain chances.

Today:

Another hot and humid day on tap. Like the last several days, expect a few pop up showers and storms to develop with the heating of the day this afternoon.

Highs top out in the lower 90s. Heat indices will be in the mid to upper 90s.

Tonight:

Partly cloudy to eventually mainly clear conditions overnight. Lows fall to the lower 70s.

Wednesday:

Similar setup to Tuesday, with dry, warm and humid conditions for the morning. Pop up thunderstorms return for the afternoon.

Highs hit the lower to middle 90s.

8 day forecast:

Another round of pop up storms possible for Thursday, with more widespread rain and storms possible on Friday.

Some relief from the extreme heat for the weekend, as highs drop a few degrees for Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

