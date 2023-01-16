Weather

Shower chances and mild

A quiet and chilly start to the morning with temperatures in the 30s. We’ll start off mainly dry with clouds around through the morning. clouds and rain chances will increase through the afternoon with highs also gradually warming through the 40s then eventually near 50° through the end of the evening! Rain will be spotty through the afternoon and evening. We’ll start off dry Tuesday with highs remaining warm with most spots in the lower 50s with breezy conditions and a few rays of sunshine.

Wednesday is when our next system moves in and bring an additional chance for some rain. Widespread showers move in the late in the day with highs in the upper 40s. Showers will stick around through the day on Thursday with highs still on the upper 40s to near 50°. By the end of the week we could see 1.00″-1.50″ of rain.

The cold front will usher in much colder air through the end of the week with highs in the lower 40s on Friday with a mostly cloudy sky. Highs will cool to the 30s this upcoming weekend with sun and clouds with highs remaining in the upper 30s to lower 40s through early next week.