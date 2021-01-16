Snow showers continue this weekend

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Rounds of snow will continue across the state this weekend, bringing the chance for light accumulation by Sunday night.

Saturday:

Upper-level low continues to spin across the Midwest. As it does, scattered snow showers will continue to push through the state today. While most of the snow showers should be light, there could be a few heavier snow bursts from time to time that could lower visibility. Snow accumulation should remain below one inch through this evening.

Highs will top out in the mid-30s, with wind chills in the mid-20s.

Saturday night:

Cloudy conditions with a few isolated snow showers from time to time. Lows fall to the upper 20s.

Sunday:

Secondary system rolls through the state, bringing another round of scattered snow showers to the state. Snow should be relatively light for the most part.

Total snowfall accumulation should be around an inch or two for the weekend.

Highs on Sunday top out in the lower 30s.

8-day forecast:

Seasonably chilly temperatures for much of the upcoming work week, with dry conditions expected on MLK Jr. Day. Another system could bring a rain/snow mix to southern portions of the state on Tuesday, with a second system bringing a light wintry mix to the state on Thursday.