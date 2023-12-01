Soggy Friday, gloomy weekend ahead

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Parts of the state could receive up to 1″ of rainfall Friday.



This morning:

Radar is showing a steady band of rain moving into the state from the west. Temperatures are running quite mild, with many numbers hovering near 50°.

Friday:

First up, there’s a fast-moving system moving through the Midwest. Expect steady showers for the morning, with the steady shield of rain moving north by lunch time. Most of the heavy rain will be north and south of central Indiana, with the northern areas getting a bit more sustained rain.

Most areas should see between 0.25″ -0.50″ of rain, with some isolated higher amounts.

Despite the cloud cover and rain, temperatures will remain mild for this time of year.

Friday night:

Some light drizzle might stick around into the evening, but it should stop later overnight.

This weekend:

Looking ahead to the weekend, clouds will hang tough, but we’re likely to stay dry on Saturday. Saturday night brings another round of rain, peaking from early to late morning on Sunday. conditions will improve for the second half of Sunday.

8 day forecast:

As we move into the next week, there could be a couple more rounds of light rain, but nothing too heavy. Temperatures will remain steady without any extreme changes. Toward the end of the week, temperatures look to warm to above average levels.