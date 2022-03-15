Weather

Spotty AM showers and mild

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Expect a mild and damp start to the morning with temperatures in the lower 50s and a few light showers around. We’ll have the chance of light showers through the remainder of the morning. Highs today will top out in the lower 60s this afternoon with a little less sunshine. Lows tonight will cool to the lower 40s. A picture perfect day is on the way Wednesday with highs approaching 70 and loads of sunshine. That beautiful weather will continue through St. Patrick’s day with highs near 70.

Rain and cooler temperatures return by the end of the week with showers around all day. Highs will cool to the upper 50s.

Right behind the rain comes cooler temperatures to start the weekend. Highs Saturday will top out in the lower 50s with a few shower chances around. By Sunday, highs will rebound to the lower 60s with sunshine.

Next week looks to continue the above-normal stretch with highs in the upper 60s Monday with rain chances returning Tuesday.