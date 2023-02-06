Weather

Spring like stretch ahead

A chilly start to the morning with temperatures in the upper 20s and lower 30s with feel like temperatures in the lower 20s! Should be a very dry and bright afternoon with highs running a good 10° above the seaosonal high with most spots in the mid to upper 40s! Lows tonight will bottom out in the lower 40s with slightly more cloud cover.

We’ll increase our chance of rain Tuesday with a few spotty showers around through the morning commute. Scattered light rain will continue through most of the day with highs climbing to the lower 50s. The lgiht rain will move out Tuesday evening giving way to a partly cloudy sky. We’ll have a break early from the rain Wednesday. An area of low pressure will approach the state mid day and will bring more widespread rain and storms through the afternoon and evening. Highs will continue to warm to the lower to mid 50s. Rain will continue through most of the day on Thursday with highs in the lower to mid 50s.

Friday temperatures will cool to the lower 40s with rain. Some areas could be cold enough to see some snow. It’ll be a cold start to the weekend with highs in the mid 30s but we should see a quick turn-a-round in temperatures Sunday with highs in the mid 40s.