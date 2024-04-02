Strong storms possible Tuesday afternoon

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Showers and storms move out this morning. Strong storms develop later this afternoon.

This morning:



We’re keeping an eye out for two specific waves of potentially severe weather as we roll through your Tuesday. The first wave is moving through now. Most of it is steady and, at times, heavy rain, with a few embedded thunderstorms. We’re keeping an eye out for a line working out of Missouri and southern Illinois that could produce gusty winds and large hail. We could also see a quick spin-up of a tornado in the mid-morning hours.

Tuesday:

A more organized severe weather threat looks to be taking shape for the second half of Tuesday. The entire state is under some sort of severe weather risk. Higher risks are in the eastern portions of our state. All modes of severe weather are in play, including damaging winds, large hail, and a few large tornadoes that could be possible in the afternoon hours.

The time frame for severe storms looks to be between noon this afternoon and 6:00 PM this evening, as the cold front will swing through the state and end our severe weather threat around dinner time.

High temperatures will hit around 70° in the afternoon.

Tuesday night:

We will start turning significantly colder as we go through the evening hours. As the cold front moves through, expect winds to pick up as we go through the overnight hours, and overnight lows will dip down into the upper 30s for Wednesday morning.

Wednesday:

Cold, blustery winds gusting up to as high as 30 mph on Wednesday will make it feel even colder.

8 day forecast:

We’ll bounce back temperature-wise starting for the weekend, with highs back to the mid and upper 50s on Saturday and lower 60s on Sunday. There appears to be a weak system that could work through Sunday into Monday, which is eclipse day, and could provide us with scattered rain chances. The pattern looks very mild heading into next week, with highs returning to the mid and upper 60s, which is well above average for this time of year.