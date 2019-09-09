Summer heat returns!

A great start to the work week with comfortable humidity this morning and temperatures in the lower 60s. Highs today will warm to the lower 80s with increasing humidity and mostly sunny skies. Later tonight cool and quiet with lows falling to the mid 60s.

Big changes Tuesday with summer heating building! Highs during the day will soar to 90! Feel like temperatures could feel like the lower to mid 90s. Heat and humidity will stick around for Wednesday with highs in the upper 80s. We’re factoring in a chance of a few afternoon showers and storms through the afternoon. We remain in the upper 80s through Thursday with partly cloudy skies and a stray shower chance.

A cold front will barrel through the state decreasing temperatures and increasing rain chances. Scattered storms are likely through the day.

This weekend looks nice with lows near seasonal and dry with lots of sunshine!