Sunny and quiet Tuesday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Quiet weather and bright sunshine dominate the weather pattern for much of the week.

Tuesday:

Clear skies dominate, and temperatures rise slightly due to a southwest flow. Highs reach the lower to middle 40s, providing a pleasant day.

Tuesday night:

Calm conditions even as a surface trough moves through. Slightly colder temperatures settle in behind the front. Overnight temperatures settle in the mid-20s.

Wednesday:

Just a minor cool-down following the front, with an increase in cloud cover briefly in the morning. Expect sunny skies to return by the afternoon, with highs reaching the lower 40s.

8 day forecast:

The rest of the week promises dry and mild conditions, with temperatures climbing into the 40s and possibly hitting 50F in some southern areas.

Heading into the weekend, expect increased cloud cover but limited moisture, leading to low precipitation chances. A second cold front early next week might cool temperatures slightly, but significant precipitation seems unlikely.