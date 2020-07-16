Sweltering heat ahead for the weekend

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We had a gloomy Thursday with cloudy skies, breezy winds, and high humidity values.

Thursday night:

A stray shower or storm cannot be ruled out before sunset. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and slightly cooler overnight with a light breeze. Lows bottom out in the mid to upper 60s.

Friday:

We will crank up the heat to end the work week with muggy conditions and mostly sunny skies. Highs top out in the upper 80s to low 90s.

Weekend:

A hot weekend is ahead with isolated storm chances Saturday and scattered storms for Sunday. High temperatures will be in the low to mid 90s with Sunday possibly being the hottest day of the year. When you factor in the humidity, the heat index values will be in the triple digits. Be sure to know when you are suffering from heat related illnesses.

8 Day Forecast:

Expect the hot and humid trend to continue into next week with daily storm chances through next Thursday. High temperatures look to continue to hit the low 90s for the first portion of the new work week next week.