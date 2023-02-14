Weather

Valentine’s Day Forecast

A chilly start to the morning with temperatures in the mid 30s! Should be another great day temperatures wise with highs climbing to the mid to upper 50s. Wind Advisory in play for the state later this afternoon through Wednesday morning. Winds will be gusting up to 45 mph through the overnight and early Wednesday morning. Showers will move in early afternoon with a few light showers then a few storms this evening. Lows will fall to the lower 50s.

Wednesday will start windy with winds relaxing during the afternoon with sunshine. Clouds will start to increase during the afternoon. A cold front will approach the state early Thursday with the possibilty of a few strong storms during the morning. Highs will hit early on with most spots in the lower 60s with falling temperatures during the day. Showers and storms will move out during the late morning with clouds around during the afternoon.

We’ll have a very brief cool down Friday with highs in the lower 30s with a mix of sun and clouds. Highs will trend warmer into the weekend with highs in the mid 40s with sunshine then lower 50s Sunday! Mild stretch will continue through much of next week with highs in the 50s with shower chances arriving Tuesday.