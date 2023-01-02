Weather

Warm day with storm chances ahead

A warm start to the new year! Temperatures this morning will start in the lower 50s with fog around. We have a dense fog advisory until late morning with visibility dow nto a quarter mile or less. We’ll see the fog burn off but we’ll keep around the clouds through the day with highs slowly climbing through the upper 50s through midnight tonight. Could get loud through the overnight with a few storms possible as we by pass midnight and head into early Tuesday morning. The Tuesday morning drive will be a wet one and a warm one. Highs will continue to warm to the mid 60s! Rain and a few storms will stick around through the day.

Wednesday showers should wrap up early with about 0.75″-1.00″ of rain. Highs will also slowly cool to the lower 50s. The area of low pressure will pass through Thursday with some wrap around moisture! We could see some flurries around through the afternoon with highs continuing to cool to the upper 30s Thursday afternoon. Highs will remain near seasonal through the end of the week with highs in the upper 30s.Light mix will return for the weekend with highs in the lower 40s. Both Saturday and Sunday will be chilly will a mix continuing through the day on Sunday. It remain chilly through next week with highs in the lower 40s wth clouds and a little bit of sunshine.