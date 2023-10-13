Warm Friday, showers and storms arrive late

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A few downpours possible Friday evening. Sharply cooler temperatures arrive this weekend.

This morning:

Clear and quiet conditions this morning. Rain and storms remain well to our west.

Temperatures are in the middle and upper 50s early this morning, making for a seasonably comfortable start to our Friday.

Friday:

We should see quiet weather for much of the day, with sunny skies this morning, and partly cloudy conditions this afternoon. There could be a few showers arriving for western and northern portions of the state by late into the afternoon.

High temperatures will be quite warm for this time of year, topping out in the middle/upper 70s.

Friday night:

A cold front will push through the state, sparking scattered showers with a few embedded thunderstorms through the evening hours. Most of the widespread rain should exit to the east by daybreak, Saturday.

Lows dip down the upper 50s.

Saturday:

Much cooler air funnels in following the cold front passage. Expect a lot of cloud cover with some spotty light showers on and off for much of the day. Highs will officially hit the mid 60s, but that will likely by very early in the morning. Much of the day will be spent in the middle 50s.

Sunday:

Very similar setup to Saturday, with gloomy and damp conditions from time to time. Winds should pick a bit as well, making for a raw end to the weekend. Highs only hit the mid 50s.

8 day forecast:

Temperatures will remain cool for the first half of the week. We’ll start to warm things up late week, with highs returning to the upper 60 and lower 70s Thursday and Friday.