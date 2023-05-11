Warm Thursday, rain returns late

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Another very warm day ahead. Several rain chances move in as the pattern turns active this weekend.

Thursday:

Increasing clouds through the day with mainly dry conditions. We can’t rule out a spotty shower/storm this afternoon, but should be few and far between with pretty dry air in place. Highs top out in the low/mid 80s.

Thursday night:

Cloudy conditions with a few spotty showers possible – especially through the overnight. Lows only fall to the mid 60s.

Friday:

Trough will dig through the state, sparking showers and storms through the day. it appears the best chance for rain will be in the morning, but we could see rain pop up at anytime.

Highs top out in the mid 70s.

Weekend:

Scattered rain chances will be around both days. With dry air trying to work in on Saturday, our rain chances might be limited and should see plenty of dry time. Some pop showers/storms could be possible during the heating of the day.

A cold front will drag through the area on Sunday afternoon/evening, which should trigger a few showers and storms across the area.

8 day forecast:

Dry air moves in for the first half of the week, which will cool us down a bit, but should make for beautiful weather for the first half of the week. Temperatures should gradually warm by mid-week.