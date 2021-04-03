Weather

Warmer and wonderful weekend

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A little chilly start to Saturday but we’ll see lots of sunshine and highs in the 60s.

SATURDAY: Temperatures start out close to freezing around many spots in Indiana this morning. Look for lots of sunshine with highs climbing into the lower 60s. Winds will be light early this morning but begin to pick up in the afternoon. Look for sunny skies but breezy conditions later this afternoon.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Skies stay clear during the evening and overnight hours. Lows fall into the lower 40s.

SUNDAY: Look for lots of sunshine to start off Easter morning. We’ll see a few clouds later in the afternoon but it stays dry throughout the entire day. It’s going to be even warmer Sunday afternoon with highs approaching 70.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Skies become partly cloudy and temperatures stay mild. Lows fall into the upper 40s close to 50.

MONDAY: The warmer temperatures continue into the next week. Clouds increase a little on Monday but we stay dry. Highs climb into the lower 70s which is about 10 degrees above normal for this time of the year.

8DAY FORECAST: The 70s continue on Tuesday and Wednesday. Clouds increase Tuesday as a system heads this way. Rain chances return Wednesday and they’ll continue through the end of the week. Highs stay above normal in the low to middle 60s through Friday.