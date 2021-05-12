Weather

Warmer days ahead!

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A cool start to Wednesday morning with some patchy frost developing for those in northern Indiana! Temperatures this morning range from the mid-30s to the mid-40s. Wednesday afternoon will be a comfortable and sunny one with highs climbing to the lower 60s! Lows fall to the mid-40s.

An even better day Thursday with highs continuing to climb to the mid-60s with more sunshine! Beautiful by the end of the week with highs in the upper 60s to near 70° with loads of sunshine!

A split weekend for right now with Saturday being the better of the two days with sunshine and highs approaching the 70°! Sunday scattered showers return with highs in the lower 70s.

Warming trend continues through much of next week with highs in the mid to upper 70s with rain chances both Monday and Tuesday. Should be dry by midweek with highs in the mid-70s.