Warmer Wednesday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Spring-like temperatures settle in for the second half of the week. Rain chances return heading into the weekend.



Wednesday:

Areas of high pressure is camping out over the state this morning, leaving us quiet, chilly and mainly clear.

Our winds shift to the south later this morning. Combined with a lot of sunshine, expect temperatures to surge through the day. Highs top out in the low/mid 50s, with some southern counties flirting 60° later this afternoon.

Wednesday night:

A few clouds rolling in combined with the southerly winds should keep temperatures less cold overnight. Lows fall to the upper 30s/lower 40s.

Thursday:

Upper level wave will approach the state for the late week. Expect clouds increasing through the day. A tightening pressure gradient will allow for strong winds as we get deeper into the day, with wind gusts exceeding 30mph at times.

Much of the day will be dry, although a few stray showers could be possible as early as late afternoon. Temperatures will be quite warm for this time of year, topping out in the upper 50s/lower 60s.

Scattered showers will then fill in bit later Thursday night into Friday morning.

Friday:

A few light showers possible early Friday, but much of the day appears to be breezy, cloudy and mild, with highs in the lower 60s.

Weekend:

Pattern remains somewhat active. A few showers *could* be possible, but at this point chances seem rather low. Meanwhile, temperatures will be considerably cooler, but still well above average. Highs top out in the lower 50s Saturday and mid/upper 40s Sunday.

8 day forecast:

Shower chances continue into Monday. Big story will be a return to more seasonably temperatures for the long term. Highs return to the lower 40s through mid-week.

8-14 day temperatures outlook also shows signs of below average temperatures through the end of the month.